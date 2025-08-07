MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit declines 17.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.09% to Rs 3.13 croreNet profit of MKVentures Capital declined 17.02% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.09% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.133.73 -16 OPM %177.00191.69 -PBDT5.637.09 -21 PBT5.577.00 -20 NP4.295.17 -17
