NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 10.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 590.35 croreNet profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 10.95% to Rs 134.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 120.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 590.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 510.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales590.35510.13 16 OPM %97.3296.97 -PBDT141.10122.25 15 PBT139.51120.96 15 NP134.20120.96 11
