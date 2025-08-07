Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit rises 83.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.20% to Rs 129.25 croreNet profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 83.87% to Rs 21.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 51.20% to Rs 129.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales129.2585.48 51 OPM %25.7721.58 -PBDT32.4616.12 101 PBT29.6514.72 101 NP21.3111.59 84
