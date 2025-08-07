LGB Forge standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.68% to Rs 27.64 croreNet profit of LGB Forge rose 83.33% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.68% to Rs 27.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.6422.53 23 OPM %6.04-1.82 -PBDT1.75-1.00 LP PBT0.88-1.67 LP NP0.880.48 83
