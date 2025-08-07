Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LGB Forge standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the June 2025 quarter

LGB Forge standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Sales rise 22.68% to Rs 27.64 crore

Net profit of LGB Forge rose 83.33% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.68% to Rs 27.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.6422.53 23 OPM %6.04-1.82 -PBDT1.75-1.00 LP PBT0.88-1.67 LP NP0.880.48 83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

