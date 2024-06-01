Business Standard
Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit declines 53.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 74.57 crore
Net profit of Modern Threads (I) declined 53.06% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 74.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 88.12% to Rs 25.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 214.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 300.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales74.5771.50 4 300.49301.11 0 OPM %7.5513.41 -9.839.27 - PBDT6.3711.05 -42 30.0728.82 4 PBT5.2610.14 -48 25.9325.33 2 NP4.7610.14 -53 25.43214.12 -88
First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

