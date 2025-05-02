Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MOIL standalone net profit rises 26.88% in the March 2025 quarter

MOIL standalone net profit rises 26.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 433.39 crore

Net profit of MOIL rose 26.88% to Rs 115.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 433.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 415.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.10% to Rs 381.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 293.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 1584.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1449.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales433.39415.88 4 1584.941449.42 9 OPM %32.1930.84 -33.2830.20 - PBDT164.31152.23 8 638.92531.25 20 PBT125.23112.96 11 486.79387.00 26 NP115.6591.15 27 381.64293.34 30

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

