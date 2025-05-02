MOIL standalone net profit rises 26.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 433.39 croreNet profit of MOIL rose 26.88% to Rs 115.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 433.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 415.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.10% to Rs 381.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 293.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 1584.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1449.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales433.39415.88 4 1584.941449.42 9 OPM %32.1930.84 -33.2830.20 - PBDT164.31152.23 8 638.92531.25 20 PBT125.23112.96 11 486.79387.00 26 NP115.6591.15 27 381.64293.34 30
