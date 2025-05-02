Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Phoenix Mills standalone net profit declines 2.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Phoenix Mills standalone net profit declines 2.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 8.01% to Rs 124.86 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills declined 2.46% to Rs 51.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 124.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.37% to Rs 337.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 280.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 486.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 465.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales124.86115.60 8 486.12465.71 4 OPM %55.8368.15 -61.7466.96 - PBDT72.1368.13 6 373.66355.99 5 PBT56.2857.37 -2 329.03321.23 2 NP51.5752.87 -2 337.30280.21 20

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

