Stock Alert: InterGlobe Aviation, Bandhan Bank, Ixigo, Adani Total Gas, DLF

Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 23 January 2026.

Result Today:

Adani Green Energy, Atul, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, DCB Bank, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, India Cements, IndusInd Bank, Innova Captab, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Laurus Labs, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Nuvama Wealth Management, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Prime Focus, Piramal Finance, SG Mart, Shriram Finance, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sterlite Technologies, Stylam Industries, Urban Company, Welspun Specialty Solutions will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

InterGlobe Aviation reported a 77.5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 550 crore on 6.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 23,472 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Bandhan Bank reported 51.79% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 205.99 crore on 7.11% fall in total income to Rs 6,122.24 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) reported 56.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.3 crore on 31.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 318 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Adani Total Gas reported a 11.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 159 crore on 17% jump in revenue to Rs 1,639 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

DLF reported a 13.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,203 crore on 32.2% rise in revenue to Rs 2,020 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Go Digit General Insurance has reported 18.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 140 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 119 crore in Q3 FY25. Total Income increased by 5.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,498 crore in Q3 FY26.

