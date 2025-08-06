Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morepen Lab drops after Q1 PAT slides 70% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Morepen Lab drops after Q1 PAT slides 70% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Morepen Laboratories declined 4.33% to Rs 54.11 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 70.3% to Rs 10.74 crore on 6.59% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 425.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 67.79% YoY to Rs 15.51 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Total expenses rose 0.89% to Rs 414.13 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 410.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 237.70 crore (up 1.14% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 55.23 crore (up 15.18% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 4.03 crore (up 250.43% YoY), selling and distribution expenses stood at Rs 30.39 core (up 2.74% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Morepen Laboratories is a vertically integrated, innovation-led pharmaceutical and healthcare company delivering highquality APIs, branded generics, medical devices, and consumer wellness products to over 80 countries worldwide.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TD Power Systems gains after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 50 cr

TD Power Systems gains after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Steel Exchange collaborates with Vizag Profiles Logistics and Hind Terminals

Steel Exchange collaborates with Vizag Profiles Logistics and Hind Terminals

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cera Sanitaryware drops after Q1 PAT slumps 1% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Cera Sanitaryware drops after Q1 PAT slumps 1% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Bajaj Auto registers PAT of Rs 2,096 crore in Q1; EBIDTA margin declines to 19.7%

Bajaj Auto registers PAT of Rs 2,096 crore in Q1; EBIDTA margin declines to 19.7%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon