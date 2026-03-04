Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motilal Oswal Home Finance raises USD 100 million from Asian Development Bank

Motilal Oswal Home Finance raises USD 100 million from Asian Development Bank

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Motilal Oswal Home Finance (MOHFL) has entered into an agreement to raise USD 100 million in INR-equivalent from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the form of debt through Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD). The financing represents an important milestone for MOHFL and reflects strong confidence from a leading global development finance institution in the Company's business model, governance framework, and long-term growth prospects.

The proceeds from the ADB financing will be used to provide affordable housing loans to women borrowers, and 10% of the proceeds will be deployed to finance the construction of residential units that meet recognised green building certification standards, supporting the adoption of environmentally sustainable construction practices.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Central Bank receives CCI approval for acquisition of additional stake in GCICL and GCLICL

Central Bank receives CCI approval for acquisition of additional stake in GCICL and GCLICL

Sahar Group selects Ramco's Aviation Software to drive its growth initiatives

Sahar Group selects Ramco's Aviation Software to drive its growth initiatives

Great Eastern Shipping to buy secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier

Great Eastern Shipping to buy secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier

LTM recognized as a Leader in GenAI & Process Automation for Banking

LTM recognized as a Leader in GenAI & Process Automation for Banking

Indices slide sharply amid Iran war jitters and crude price spike

Indices slide sharply amid Iran war jitters and crude price spike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air