Great Eastern Shipping to buy secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier

Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to buy a secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier of about 81,094 dwt on 04 March 2026. The 2014 Japanese built vessel is expected to join the Company's fleet by Q1 FY27.

The proposed vessel will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.

The company's current owned fleet stands at 41 vessels, comprising 27 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 5 LPG Carriers) and 14 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 9 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.25 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.

