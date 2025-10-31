Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cube Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cube Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 28.30% to Rs 1051.62 crore

Net profit of Cube Highways Trust reported to Rs 40.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 1051.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 819.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1051.62819.65 28 OPM %73.2767.28 -PBDT407.70303.41 34 PBT57.55-20.65 LP NP40.22-29.90 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

