Mphasis enters into multi-year collaboration with AWS to launch Gen AI Foundry

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Mphasis announced a multi-year global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration marks a significant milestone as Mphasis establishes the Gen AI Foundry, led by Mphasis.AI, a dedicated business unit focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, AI use case assessments, consulting, and business transformation.
The Gen AI Foundry will serve as a dynamic platform for modeling industry use cases and developing proof of concepts (POCs) initially within the financial services Industry, with plans to expand across other sectors. This virtual forum will offer clients the opportunity to experience demos and POCs either at the Mphasis Experience Centre in NYC or AWS Executive Briefing Center (EBC) in NYC, providing a showcase of generative AI solutions tailored to the client's needs and objectives.
First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

