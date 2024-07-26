Mphasis launches NeoCrux and NeoZeta platforms

For AI-driven software engineering and enterprise modernization Mphasis announced the launch of Mphasis NeoCrux™, an industry-first tool designed to improve software engineer's productivity by streamlining the Software Development Lifecycle with the help of Generative AI (Gen AI) powered Agent Orchestrator. This is one of the first platforms in the market that provides flexibility to engineers to integrate fit-for-purpose AI Agents instead of limiting their access to one AI agent. In addition to NeoCrux, Mphasis also launched the only Gen AI-based Enterprise Modernization Platform in the marketplace, NeoZeta&trade, that offers full transparency into the re-learning process so organizations can modernize mission-critical systems with confidence. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Mphasis NeoCrux and NeoZeta are game changers for engineers and enterprises," said Ramanathan Srikumar, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis. Revolutionizing the development landscape, Mphasis NeoCrux bridges the gap between innovation and efficiency by seamlessly integrating essential tools and harnessing the transformative capabilities of Gen AI agents. At the same time, NeoZeta transforms enterprise application modernization by unlocking hidden knowledge in code, non-code artifacts like architecture documents, meeting transcripts etc. Together, these platforms empower its users to focus on innovation while enhancing personalized experiences and delivering exceptional software solutions more efficiently for enterprises."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News