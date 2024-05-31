Business Standard
Prabhat Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 0.26 crore
Net profit of Prabhat Securities reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.260.16 63 0.580.51 14 OPM %50.0012.50 -13.7911.76 - PBDT0.130.02 550 0.080.06 33 PBT0.130.01 1200 0.070.05 40 NP0.130 0 0.020.04 -50
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

