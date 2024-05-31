Prabhat Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 0.26 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Prabhat Securities reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.260.160.580.5150.0012.5013.7911.760.130.020.080.060.130.010.070.050.1300.020.04