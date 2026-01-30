MTAR Tech jumps on strong earnings, robust order inflows in Q3 FY26

MTAR Technologies surged 7.47% to Rs 2,945.60 after the company announced a strong set of unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net profit jumped 117.3% YoY to Rs 34.7 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 16.0 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, profit after tax surged 717.2% from Rs 4.2 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 59.3% YoY to Rs 278.0 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 174.5 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue more than doubled, rising 105.0% QoQ from Rs 135.6 crore in Q2 FY26.

Gross profit increased 47.7% YoY to Rs 128.1 crore, while gross margin stood at 46.1%, compared with 49.7% in Q3 FY25 and 51.2% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 46.1 crore in Q3 FY26, more than doubling from Rs 21.4 crore in the year-ago quarter and rising sharply from Rs 5.7 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA surged 92.5% YoY to Rs 64.0 crore, compared with Rs 33.3 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, EBITDA jumped 276.6% QoQ from Rs 17.0 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 23.0%, from 19.1% a year ago and 12.5% in the previous quarter.

On the cost front, cost of materials consumed surged 70.7% YoY to Rs 163.9 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 96.0 crore in Q3 FY25. Employee benefit expenses increased 28.4% YoY to Rs 40.2 crore, compared with Rs 31.3 crore a year ago. Finance costs climbed 22.2% YoY to Rs 7.7 crore, up from Rs 6.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company also reported exceptional items of Rs 3.8 crore during the quarter, compared with nil in Q3 FY25, on account of the statutory impact of the new labour codes.

On the order book front, MTAR Technologies received fresh orders worth Rs 1,368.8 crore during the quarter, spanning clean energy segments such as civil nuclear power, fuel cells and hydel, along with aerospace and defence and other industrial products. The companys diversified order book stood at Rs 2,394.9 crore as of 31 December 2025, providing strong revenue visibility.

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director & promoter, MTAR Technologies, said, "We recorded our highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q3, driven by strong operational performance. Our robust order book reflects strong industry tailwinds and structural growth in the Clean Energy Fuel Cells, Civil Nuclear Power and Aerospace sectors. Margins are expected to improve sequentially over the coming quarters, supported by higher operating leverage and a favourable shift in the product mix towards volume-based production."

MTAR Technologies is a leading manufacturer engaged in manufacturing and development of mission critical precision engineered systems catering to clean energy civil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel & others, aerospace and defence sectors. It has nine strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana.

