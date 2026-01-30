TD Power Systems gains as Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 56 cr

TD Power Systems rose 1.29% to Rs 685 after the company reported a 25.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.32 crore on a 26.4% rise in net sales to Rs 442.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 78.20 crore in Q3 FY26, up 31.3% from the Rs 59.55 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA increased by 33% YoY to Rs 82.60 crore during the period under review. The EBITDA margin for Q3 FY26 stood at 18.6%, compared to 17.6% in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 25.2% to Rs 368.62 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 294.42 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 304.27 crore (up 14.99% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 0.52 crore (up 44.44% YoY), and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 43.24 crore (up 33.54% YoY) during the period under review.

The company reiterated its FY26 topline guidance of Rs 1,800 crore and revised FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 2,200 crore. Export orders remain the primary growth driver, supported by a diversified product portfolio and a strong base of around 45 global OEMs. Management expects export-led momentum to continue through FY27FY28, with production and sales ramp-up from the third plant beginning in Q4 FY26 onwards.

TD Power Systems (TDPS) is engaged in manufacturing AC generators and electric motors for various applications, which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News