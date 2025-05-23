Friday, May 23, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MTAR Tech Q4 PAT spurts 182% YoY

MTAR Tech Q4 PAT spurts 182% YoY

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

MTAR Technologies reported a 181.72% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.72 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25), compared to Rs 4.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The sharp rise in profit was supported by a 26.57% increase in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 179.24 crore.

Profit before tax surged 158.97% YoY to Rs 18.62 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA came in at Rs 34.2 crore, up 87.5% from Rs 18.2 crore in Q4 FY24. Despite the rise, the EBITDA margin contracted slightly to 18.7% from 12.7% in the previous year.

 

The companys order book stood at a robust Rs 979.4 crore as of 31 March 2025, signaling healthy demand visibility.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit fell 5.74% to Rs 52.89 crore on a 15.95% rise in revenue to Rs 664.65 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director & promoter, MTAR Technologies, said, We have maintained a healthy growth trajectory in FY 25 by registering 16% growth in revenue YoY. Nearly Rs 200 crore of revenue is generated from new products added over the past couple of years, underscoring the trust of our customers and technological leadership. There shall be a sequential improvement in EBITDA margins over the coming quarters as we scale up the production of first article orders across various sectors.

MTAR Technologies is a leading manufacturer engaged in the manufacturing and development of mission-critical precision-engineered systems catering to clean energycivil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel & others, space, and defense sectors. The company has a long-standing relationship of over four decades with leading Indian organizations and global OEMs. It has seven strategically based manufacturing units, including an export-oriented unit, each based in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Shares of MTAR Technologies shed 0.14% to Rs 1,661.40 on the BSE.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

