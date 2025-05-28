Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.55% to Rs 49.32 croreNet profit of Mufin Green Finance declined 11.11% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.55% to Rs 49.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.10% to Rs 19.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 82.43% to Rs 178.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.3232.12 54 178.2397.70 82 OPM %56.9171.26 -66.0369.40 - PBDT5.066.61 -23 29.2424.04 22 PBT4.225.65 -25 25.9321.75 19 NP3.604.05 -11 19.6116.06 22
