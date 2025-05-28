Machhar Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.44% to Rs 4.01 croreNet profit of Machhar Industries declined 80.95% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.44% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 74.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 15.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.015.17 -22 15.6816.93 -7 OPM %6.2310.64 -2.936.38 - PBDT0.260.71 -63 0.611.26 -52 PBT0.220.54 -59 0.190.76 -75 NP0.080.42 -81 0.150.58 -74
