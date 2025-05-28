Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 73.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 73.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales rise 85.57% to Rs 815.79 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 73.65% to Rs 134.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.57% to Rs 815.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.55% to Rs 422.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.00% to Rs 2268.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1502.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales815.79439.62 86 2268.661502.38 51 OPM %15.5312.37 -14.9513.94 - PBDT176.1881.39 116 488.68329.09 48 PBT174.3679.40 120 480.63321.25 50 NP134.6577.54 74 422.95268.46 58

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

