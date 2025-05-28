Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 5.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 250.74 croreNet profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 5.60% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 250.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 237.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.38% to Rs 38.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.30% to Rs 767.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 622.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales250.74237.08 6 767.10622.12 23 OPM %8.938.63 -8.968.32 - PBDT22.8220.26 13 67.9846.69 46 PBT18.4517.01 8 52.4136.32 44 NP13.3812.67 6 38.4325.90 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content