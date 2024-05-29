Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sugal &amp; Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 372.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 503.45% to Rs 1.75 crore
Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 372.73% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 503.45% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 135.71% to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 287.30% to Rs 4.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.750.29 503 4.881.26 287 OPM %24.0024.14 -43.0316.67 - PBDT0.600.40 50 3.021.53 97 PBT0.590.39 51 2.991.51 98 NP0.520.11 373 2.310.98 136
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sugal &amp; Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit declines 46.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Healthcare acquires Nagpur-based Alexis Hospital for Rs 372 crore

DB (International) Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 138.46% in the March 2024 quarter

PB Fintech's subsidiary gets approval from IRDAI to act as 'composite insurance broker'

DMart hits 52 week high as revenue jumps 20% YoY in Q4 FY24

Pan India Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Southern Magnesium &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 4.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 171.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 49.69% in the March 2024 quarter

M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon