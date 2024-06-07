Muthoot Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1777.2, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.96% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 14.23% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 17.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

