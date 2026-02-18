Muthoot Housing Finance Co standalone net profit declines 79.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 120.48 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Housing Finance Co declined 79.75% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 120.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.120.4898.4861.2966.226.2013.833.8511.921.818.94

