Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 19.30% to Rs 16.01 crore

Net Loss of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reported to Rs 75.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 47.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.30% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.0119.84 -19 OPM %-32.0488.56 -PBDT-68.62-38.52 -78 PBT-75.99-47.13 -61 NP-75.99-47.13 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

