Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit declines 35.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers declined 35.50% to Rs 13.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 17.18% to Rs 168.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 143.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.168.37143.6866.1969.2727.2227.9224.4026.1113.1920.45