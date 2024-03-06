Sensex (    %)
                        
Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit declines 35.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 17.18% to Rs 168.37 crore
Net profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers declined 35.50% to Rs 13.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 17.18% to Rs 168.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 143.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales168.37143.68 17 OPM %66.1969.27 -PBDT27.2227.92 -3 PBT24.4026.11 -7 NP13.1920.45 -36
First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

