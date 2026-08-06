MV Electrosystems lists with strong gains

Shares of MV Electrosystems were currently trading at Rs 581.15 at 10:28 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 36.80% as compared with the issue price of Rs 425.

The stock debuted at Rs 519 on the BSE, a premium of 22.12% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 586 and a low of Rs 518.95. On the BSE, over 11.07 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of MV Electrosystems received bids for 75,30,51,278 shares as against 39,87,491 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 188.85 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2026 and closed on 3 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 400 and 425 per share.

The Issue comprises only of fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 5 face value aggregating up to Rs 290 crore.

Of the net proceeds, the company intends to use Rs 180 crore towards funding long term working capital requirements; Rs 21 crore towards investment in R&D activities for new power electronic equipment and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, MV Electrosystems on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, raised Rs 130.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 30.70 Lakh shares at Rs 425 each to 14 anchor investors.

MV Electrosystems, founded by Mohit Vohra, is a technology-driven company engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacture of electrical and power electronics equipment for railway rolling stock. Its product portfolio includes IGBT-based three-phase drive propulsion systems for electric locomotives, switchgear panels for railway coaches and electric multiple units (EMUs), cable protection and management solutions, and a range of electrical components, systems and sub-systems.

In FY26, the company generated approximately Rs 4.70 crore in revenue from the supply of three-phase propulsion equipment. Indian Railways accounted for 76.16% of its revenue from operations during the year, while the private sector (excluding group companies) contributed 15.82% and group companies accounted for 7.29%.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.63 crore and sales of Rs 49.43 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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