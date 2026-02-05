Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 1248.80 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 13.68% to Rs 114.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 1248.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1147.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1248.801147.1010.1710.33155.90141.90123.70111.40114.70100.90

