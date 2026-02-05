Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 8.87% to Rs 1248.80 croreNet profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 13.68% to Rs 114.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.87% to Rs 1248.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1147.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1248.801147.10 9 OPM %10.1710.33 -PBDT155.90141.90 10 PBT123.70111.40 11 NP114.70100.90 14
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:09 AM IST