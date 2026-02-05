Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit declines 11.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit declines 11.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 4.00% to Rs 1073.58 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat declined 11.67% to Rs 100.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 1073.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1118.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1073.581118.32 -4 OPM %14.3117.80 -PBDT155.46194.56 -20 PBT123.04165.15 -25 NP100.41113.67 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Redington consolidated net profit rises 8.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Redington consolidated net profit rises 8.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Rap Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rap Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aeonx Digital Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aeonx Digital Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayDomestic Newspaper ProductionWeather TodayIndia-Russia Oil Trade President's Rule in ManipurUGC NET 2025 ResultPersonal Finance