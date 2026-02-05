Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit declines 11.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.00% to Rs 1073.58 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat declined 11.67% to Rs 100.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 1073.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1118.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1073.581118.3214.3117.80155.46194.56123.04165.15100.41113.67

