N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.83% to Rs 66.83 croreNet profit of N K Textile Industries declined 58.85% to Rs 46.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 113.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.83% to Rs 66.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales66.83154.82 -57 OPM %99.7999.99 -PBDT72.11175.88 -59 PBT72.10175.88 -59 NP46.56113.16 -59
