Nagpur Power & Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.81% to Rs 12.23 croreNet profit of Nagpur Power & Industries declined 37.11% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.81% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.2310.56 16 OPM %-15.860.76 -PBDT1.311.69 -22 PBT0.610.97 -37 NP0.610.97 -37
