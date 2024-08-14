ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.70% to Rs 2.58 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.70% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.583.521.553.980.040.140.030.130.020.10