ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.70% to Rs 2.58 croreNet profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.70% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.583.52 -27 OPM %1.553.98 -PBDT0.040.14 -71 PBT0.030.13 -77 NP0.020.10 -80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content