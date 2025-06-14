Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 26.27% to Rs 17.40 crore

Net profit of Nagpur Power & Industries reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.27% to Rs 17.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.43% to Rs 62.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales17.4013.78 26 62.1846.60 33 OPM %14.02-6.60 -4.730.60 - PBDT2.97-1.30 LP 5.722.24 155 PBT2.24-2.04 LP 3.05-0.63 LP NP1.94-2.04 LP 2.75-0.63 LP

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

