Nam Securities standalone net profit rises 8.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.59% to Rs 29.74 croreNet profit of Nam Securities rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 47.59% to Rs 29.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.7420.15 48 OPM %0.981.44 -PBDT0.380.34 12 PBT0.350.32 9 NP0.270.25 8
