Friday, November 28, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltamp Transformers jumps after bagging Rs 149- cr GETCO transformer order

Voltamp Transformers jumps after bagging Rs 149- cr GETCO transformer order

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Voltamp Transformers rallied 3.99% to Rs 8,390 has secured a domestic contract from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) to design, manufacture, test, and supply multiple ratings of power transformers.

The order, valued at approximately Rs 149 crore, is scheduled for execution within six months. The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or related entities have any interest in GETCO, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Voltamp, headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, is a leading Indian manufacturer of power and distribution transformers, with over 70,000 installations across India and abroad. The company operates two manufacturing units and is expanding capacity with a new facility to meet growing demand for transformers up to 250 MVA (220 kV class).

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Voltamp Transformers is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient transformers, specializing in the design, manufacture, and supply of both oil-filled and dry-type units. The company caters to a diverse range of sectors, including power, oil and gas, petrochemicals, steel, cement, data centers, green energy, and commercial infrastructure.

The companys net profit rose 4.10% to Rs 78.85 crore on 21.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 482.56 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Newgen wins order worth Rs 13.96 cr in Malaysia

Newgen wins order worth Rs 13.96 cr in Malaysia

Magellanic Cloud subsidiary wins order worth Rs 3 cr

Magellanic Cloud subsidiary wins order worth Rs 3 cr

YOGI gains on bagging Rs 19-cr orders

YOGI gains on bagging Rs 19-cr orders

Euro holds just below $1.16; EUR/INR futures hover near 104 mark

Euro holds just below $1.16; EUR/INR futures hover near 104 mark

Dilip Buildcon wins NHAI road project of Rs 879 cr in Tamil Nadu

Dilip Buildcon wins NHAI road project of Rs 879 cr in Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon