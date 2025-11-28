Friday, November 28, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex, Nifty pare gains; media shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; media shares in demand

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

The headline equity benchmarks reversed all gains and traded with small cuts in mid-afternoon trade, The Nifty traded below the 26,250 mark. Media stocks witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 7.25 points or 0.01% to 85,713.13. The Nifty 50 index shed 13.70 points or 0.05% to 26,203.75.

In the broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.12%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,868 shares rose and 2,160 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 0.96% to 1,474.25. The index jumped 3.46% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 4.8%), Tips Music (up 1.38%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.28%), Saregama India (up 0.23%) and PVR Inox (up 0.22%) rose.

On the other hand, Sun TV Network (down 1.59%), Prime Focus (down 0.54%) and D B Corp (down 0.54%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.06% to 6.509 as compared with previous close 6.513.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.4825 compared with its close of 89.3625 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.24% to Rs 1,25,799.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.35% to 4.010.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement added 29 cents or 0.46% to $63.42 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

One 97 Communications advanced 2.75% after a global research house reportedly upgraded the scrip to buy from neutral and sharply increased its target price to Rs 1,570, which is more than double its previous estimate of Rs 705.

Ashoka Buildcon declined 2.63% after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) temporarily suspended the company from participating in ongoing/future bids for one month or until an expert committee completes its investigation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

