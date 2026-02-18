Namdev Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 15.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.85% to Rs 95.54 crore

Net profit of Namdev Finvest Pvt rose 15.93% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.85% to Rs 95.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 84.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.95.5484.6667.0663.1618.3212.0816.7211.0712.8811.11

