SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 36.23% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 391.96 croreNet profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 36.23% to Rs 42.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 391.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 349.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales391.96349.45 12 OPM %68.1965.85 -PBDT66.7949.16 36 PBT60.5242.33 43 NP42.6831.33 36
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST