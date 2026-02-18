SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 36.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 391.96 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 36.23% to Rs 42.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 391.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 349.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.391.96349.4568.1965.8566.7949.1660.5242.3342.6831.33

