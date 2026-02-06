Friday, February 06, 2026 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales decline 26.62% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net Loss of Naperol Investments reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.62% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.021.39 -27 OPM %-12.75-25.18 -PBDT-0.13-0.35 63 PBT-0.13-0.35 63 NP-0.59-0.26 -127

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 124.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 124.81% in the December 2025 quarter

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 34.81% in the December 2025 quarter

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 34.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 228.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 228.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 69.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 69.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sensex settles 266 pts higher; FMCG shares advance; VIX slides 1.86%

Sensex settles 266 pts higher; FMCG shares advance; VIX slides 1.86%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayITC Share PriceQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance