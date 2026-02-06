BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 34.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.60% to Rs 736.46 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 34.81% to Rs 162.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.60% to Rs 736.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 512.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

