Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 34.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 43.60% to Rs 736.46 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 34.81% to Rs 162.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.60% to Rs 736.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 512.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales736.46512.85 44 OPM %26.8830.82 -PBDT213.81162.05 32 PBT190.56140.20 36 NP162.67120.67 35

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

