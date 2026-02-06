Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 228.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.67% to Rs 59.90 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 228.79% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 59.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.59.9049.2313.1610.896.163.274.351.314.341.32

