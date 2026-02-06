Friday, February 06, 2026 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 124.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 124.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 178.48% to Rs 62.88 crore

Net profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings rose 124.81% to Rs 11.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 178.48% to Rs 62.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales62.8822.58 178 OPM %16.8933.22 -PBDT14.137.17 97 PBT12.425.53 125 NP11.695.20 125

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

