Narendra Properties standalone net profit declines 90.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.97% to Rs 3.69 croreNet profit of Narendra Properties declined 90.27% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 42.97% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.696.47 -43 OPM %5.4287.94 -PBDT0.585.86 -90 PBT0.575.86 -90 NP0.575.86 -90
