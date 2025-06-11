Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Natco Pharma Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Natco Pharma Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 908.15, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.31% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.76% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 908.15, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 25209.65. The Sensex is at 82725.53, up 0.41%. Natco Pharma Ltd has risen around 8.92% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21948, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Biocon Ltd soars 3.52%, Gains for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 1.13%, rises for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gains for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Minda Corporation enters into JV with Japan-based Toyodenso Co.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

