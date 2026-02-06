Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
National Aluminium Company Ltd Falls 2.46%

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 0.71% over last one month compared to 2.62% gain in BSE Metal index and 2.01% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 2.46% today to trade at Rs 355. The BSE Metal index is down 0.59% to quote at 38991.32. The index is up 2.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd decreased 1.71% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 0.89% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 38.09 % over last one year compared to the 6.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 0.71% over last one month compared to 2.62% gain in BSE Metal index and 2.01% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 48542 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16.17 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 431.6 on 29 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 140 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 1.16%

IRB Infra's board to consider bonus issue, interim dividend on 13 February 2026

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

Creative Newtech secures orders worth Rs 54.15 cr

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

