National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 18.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 101.62% to Rs 1198.64 croreNet profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 18.60% to Rs 500.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 422.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 101.62% to Rs 1198.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 594.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1198.64594.50 102 OPM %94.6495.73 -PBDT500.65422.15 19 PBT500.65422.15 19 NP500.65422.15 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content