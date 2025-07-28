National Fittings standalone net profit declines 62.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.93% to Rs 20.58 croreNet profit of National Fittings declined 62.19% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.93% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.5815.14 36 OPM %17.356.01 -PBDT4.311.23 250 PBT3.600.42 757 NP2.626.93 -62
