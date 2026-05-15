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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nava Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nava Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, EPL Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2026.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, EPL Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2026.

Nava Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 633.25 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 99333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd crashed 7.31% to Rs 207.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

EPL Ltd lost 7.12% to Rs 213.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68091 shares in the past one month.

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Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd slipped 7.02% to Rs 116.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd corrected 6.91% to Rs 2689.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4748 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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