Solara Active Pharma spurts after reporting turnaround Q4 perfromance

Solara Active Pharma Sciences soared 15.20% to Rs 584.85 after the company reported consolidated net profit to Rs 9.60 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 41.86% to Rs 387.29 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 8.74 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 2.10 crore in Q4 FY25. It reported exceptional gain of Rs 0.86 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA increased 21% to Rs 61.7 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 51 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin redcued to 15.8% in Q4 FY26 compared with 18.3% in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, revenue from base business jumped 36% YoY to Rs 307 crore while revenue from Ibuprofen business climbed 61% YoY to Rs 849 crore.

On full year basis, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 7.41 crore in FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6.64% YoY to Rs 136.89 crore in FY26.

Sandeep Rao, managing director & CEO, said, Our overall performance for Q4'26 reflects a sequential growth of 12% and YoY growth of 40%. We recorded the highest Revenue, Gross margin & EBITDA in the last eight quarters.

Notably, the Base business is already demonstrating superior profitability, operating at a ~26% EBITDA margin with gross margins of ~54% which reinforces the objective we established at the start of the year to pivot the business from a phase of reset to one defined by sustainable, profitable and reliable growth.

However, we continue to be challenged by the Ibuprofen business which is demonstrating weak profitability, operating at a negative 21% EBITDA margin with gross margins of approximately 23%. Given the persistent headwinds on this business, we have appointed bankers to evaluate strategic options for this business to ensure optimal long-term value creation.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences is a pure play global API manufacturer supported by R&D and manufacturing facilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News